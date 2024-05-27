Best Restaurant Apps That Get You Free Food

Many dining establishments, especially fast food and fast-casual restaurants, offer free food or drinks to diners who use their app.…

Many dining establishments, especially fast food and fast-casual restaurants, offer free food or drinks to diners who use their app.

Just keep in mind that you generally have to spend a decent amount of money to get your “free” food. If you’re looking to download restaurant apps, here are 17 to consider putting on your phone.

1. Auntie Anne’s

Install Auntie Anne’s Rewards app and you’ll get a free pretzel with your first purchase of $1 or more. If you spend at least $10 a year, you’ll also get a free pretzel for your birthday.

You’ll also receive points for making purchases through the app, and each time you collect 250 points, you’ll earn an additional free pretzel. In addition, the app will alert you about surprise rewards and offers.

2. Burger King

Download the app and join the Royalty Perks program and you’ll get “secret deals and exclusive mobile coupons.”

You’ll earn 10 crowns for every $1 you spend. You can then redeem those crowns for food; for instance, if you collect 750 crowns, you’ll get a free Whopper.

3. Chick-fil-A

If you join down the Chick-fil-A app and the Chick-fil-A Rewards program, you’ll be on your way to getting a lot of free food.

There are four tiers to Chick-fil-A’s Rewards program. It’s free to join, but the more you spend, the more perks and free food you’ll get (everything from cookies and milkshakes to chicken sandwiches).

The four tiers are:

— Chick-fil-A One Member

— Chick-fil-A One Silver Member

— Chick-fil-A One Red Member

— Chick-fil-A One Signature Member

How much you have to spend to get to each tier is determined annually. With the most basic tier, each $1 you spend you get 10 points.

If you hit the silver tier, you get 11 points per $1 spent; the red tier gets you 12 points per $1 spent and the signature gets you 13 points were $1 spent. If you reach silver, you can give your points to family and friends; if you reach red you can take a free Chick-fil-A Backstage Tour at the Chick-fil-A office with up to 5 guests. If you reach the signature level you get all that, plus exclusive rewards.

4. Chipotle

After your first purchase using the Chipotle Rewards app, you can enjoy some guacamole on the house. You’ll also earn 10 points for every $1 you spend within the app, plus you’ll have opportunities to double your points and earn achievement badges, which you can use to get more free food and Chipotle merch.

You’ll also get something for your birthday, presumably some free food, but exactly what, the website doesn’t say.

5. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

You’ll get 50% off your first beverage just for downloading The Coffee Bean Rewards app, plus you’ll also earn points every time you make a purchase. The app also gives users special discounts and offers (like buy one, get one free on a cappuccino). Bonus: You’ll get a free beverage or bakery item for your birthday.

Members earn one point for every $1 spent, and there are different tiers:

— Purple Tier: Earn 50 points and get a free beverage or bakery item.

— Platinum Tier: Once you reach 300 points, every 40 points gets you a free beverage or bakery item.

— VIP Tier: This offers the same perks as Platinum, plus exclusive offers and a special reward every 240 points.

6. Dairy Queen

With Dairy Queen’s Mobile app, you can join the DQ Rewards program, and collect 10 points each time you spend $1. You can redeem them for your favorite DQ items, and you’ll receive access to weekly in-app deals.

7. Dunkin’

Download the Dunkin’ app to become a Dunkin’ Rewards member and you’ll earn 10 points for every $1 you spend. Rack up enough points and you’ll be rewarded with a free food or drinks. For instance, 800 points will get you a free breakfast sandwich; 900 points, an espresso or frozen drink.

Once you visit 12 times in a calendar month, you get 12 points per $1 you spend, and that lasts for three months. Another bonus: You get 3 points per $1 you spend on any purchases the day before, day of or day after your birthday. Plus, you’ll be able to access exclusive offers and discounts as a member.

8. Jamba Juice

Under the new Jamba Rewards program, for every $1 you spend (excluding gift cards, taxes and fees), you’ll get 10 points. If you earn 1,200 points, you’ll achieve what JamFam Gold Status and earn 12 points for every $1 you spend. You can trade your points in in for free smoothies or anything else on the menu.

9. Jack in the Box

With the Jack in the Box mobile app, you’ll score 20% off your first in-app purchase. You’ll also start racking up points to earn free food and gain access to app-only deals.

Sign up for the Jack Pack Rewards Program, and you’ll get 20% off your first order. You’ll also start earning points: For every $1 you spend you get one point, which you can redeem for free food.

10. Jimmy John’s

Download the app or sign up for the Freaky Fast Rewards program, and after your first order, you’ll get your next sandwich free. You’ll also earn points that will add up to freebies like sides or sandwiches.

11. Krispy Kreme

The Krispy Kreme Rewards program is pretty simple. As soon as you join you get a free doughnut. Then, for every $1 you spend you earn 10 points, which you trade in for free food. For a free doughnut or coffee, you’ll need 150 to 250 points, so you’ll have to spend $15 to $25. If you earn between 1,400 and 1,700 points, you’ll get a free assortment of a dozen doughnuts.

12. McDonald’s

Just for downloading the McDonald’s app and joining McDonald’s Rewards you’ll get a free order of fries. Then, every time you spend $1, you’ll earn 100 points that you can redeem for free food. For instance, a hash brown or side salad is worth 1,500 points. For 6,000 points, you can get a Big Mac or a Quarter Pounder with cheese.

13. Pizza Hut

If you join the Pizza Hut Hut Rewards program, you’ll earn 2 points for every $1 you spend. Breadsticks cost 75 points, a medium two-topping pizza is 200 points and any large pizza is 300 points. Note that points expire after six months of inactivity.

14. Quiznos

When you sign up for the Quiznos app and join Quiznos Rewards, you’ll get $5 off your first in-app order. You’ll also earn one point for each $1 you spend. For 25 points, you get 15% off your check. For 50 points, you’ll score a free combo (regular drink and fries or tater tots). For 80 points, you’ll get an 8-inch sub. If you earn 100 points, you’ll get a 12-inch sub. On your birthday, you’ll get a buy one, get one free offer on an 8-inch sub.

15. Starbucks

Ordering ahead to skip the line at your local Starbucks is one of the best perks of this app. But you can also rack up freebies by making purchases and earning stars if you join Starbucks Rewards.

You’ll collect two stars for every $1 you spend using the app. If you don’t use the app, you’ll get one star for every $1.

When you redeem the stars, 100 points will get you an iced coffee and some other items; 300 points will get you items like a sandwich.

16. Taco Bell

When you download the Taco Bell mobile app or go to TacoBell.com and join Taco Bell Rewards, you’ll get a free food item just for joining. You’ll then collect 10 points for every $1 you spend. For every 250 points you’ll get free food, and if you earn 2,000 points, you reach Taco Bell’s “Fire!” tier, which gets you 11 points for every $1 you spend.

There are other perks as well, like being among the first customers to try new products.

17. Wendy’s

To become a member of Wendy’s Rewards, just sign up on the website or download the app. Then, for every $1 you spend, you’ll get 10 points. As you accrue points, you can redeem them for free food.

