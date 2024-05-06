BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $57.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $494.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $467.1 million.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $57.18, a climb of 57% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRBR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.