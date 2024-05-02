Becton Dickinson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter…

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $537 million.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $5.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.03 billion.

Becton Dickinson expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.95 to $13.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $20.1 billion to $20.3 billion.

Becton Dickinson shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 5%. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDX

