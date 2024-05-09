BankFinancial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14 million.

BankFinancial shares have dropped nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.10, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFIN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.