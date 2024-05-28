Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.52…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.52 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.9 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.15 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.1 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have dropped roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

