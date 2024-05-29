Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.37 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.37 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.91 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14.47 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.88 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts.

Bank of Montreal shares have decreased almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.