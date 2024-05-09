Bancolombia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Bancolombia SA (CIB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $432.9 million. The…

The bank, based in Medellin, Colombia, said it had earnings of $1.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.79 billion, falling short of Street forecasts.

