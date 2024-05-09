Live Radio
Bancolombia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 6:54 PM

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Bancolombia SA (CIB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $432.9 million.

The bank, based in Medellin, Colombia, said it had earnings of $1.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.79 billion, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

