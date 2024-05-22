Banco BBVA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $41.7 million.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of 20 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.01 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

Banco BBVA shares have increased 97% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.70, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

