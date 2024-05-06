Bain Capital Specialty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $35.1…

BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $35.1 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 53 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $74.5 million in the period.

Bain Capital Specialty shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.80, a climb of 51% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCSF

