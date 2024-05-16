Baidu Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $755 million. On a…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $755 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of $2.07. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.76 per share.

The web search company posted revenue of $4.37 billion in the period.

Baidu Inc. shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.

