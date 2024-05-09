Babcock & Wilcox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Thursday reported a loss of…

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its first quarter.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and to account for discontinued operations, came to 17 cents per share.

The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $207.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.22. A year ago, they were trading at $5.95.

