Babcock & Wilcox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 4:50 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its first quarter.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and to account for discontinued operations, came to 17 cents per share.

The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $207.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.22. A year ago, they were trading at $5.95.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

