AudioCodes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.1 million,…

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lod, Israel-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $60.1 million in the period.

AudioCodes shares have fallen almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUDC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.