Audacy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Audacy, Inc. (AUDAQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.96 per share.

The radio broadcasting company posted revenue of $261.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 16 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.44.

_____

