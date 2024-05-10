Atrion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $2.8 million. The…

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $2.8 million.

The Allen, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.59 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $47.3 million in the period.

Atrion shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $443.68, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

