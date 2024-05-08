Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4…

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentford, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The owner of electric power assets posted revenue of $242.9 million in the period.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.