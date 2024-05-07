Aterian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in…

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

The Summit, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $20.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Aterian said it expects revenue in the range of $20 million to $23 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.54. A year ago, they were trading at $9.11.

