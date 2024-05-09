Atara Biotherapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Thursday reported a loss of…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.8 million in its first quarter.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 55 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.44.

