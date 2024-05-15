Aspira: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.6…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.90. A year ago, they were trading at $4.16.

