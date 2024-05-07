Ashford Hospitality Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Tuesday reported a loss in a key measure…

DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Tuesday reported a loss in a key measure in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had a funds from operations loss of $13.8 million, or 35 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $67.4 million, or 60 cents per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $303.9 million in the period.

