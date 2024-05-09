Live Radio
Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 4:13 PM

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $125.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.02.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

Arrowhead Research shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.76, a fall of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARWR

