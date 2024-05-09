ARL: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.8 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period.

ARL shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 25% in the last 12 months.

