Arcturus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $26.8 million,…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $26.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.17 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $38 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.1 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.21, a fall of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.