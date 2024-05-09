Arc Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $137.5…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $137.5 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $969.4 million in the period.

Arc Resources shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.93, an increase of 47% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AETUF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AETUF

