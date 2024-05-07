ARC Document Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.5 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The provider of document services to businesses posted revenue of $70.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.67. A year ago, they were trading at $2.74.

