Aquestive Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $12.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $12.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.38. A year ago, they were trading at $2.25.

