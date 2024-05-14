Aptose Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.23. A year ago, they were trading at $7.08.

