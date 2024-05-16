Applied Materials: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.72 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $2.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.09 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.
The maker of chipmaking equipment posted revenue of $6.65 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.51 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, Applied Materials expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.83 to $2.19.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.65 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
Applied Materials shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $214.79, an increase of 78% in the last 12 months.
