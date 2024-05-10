Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Friday reported a fiscal…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Friday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $4.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of $5.31 per share.

The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $929,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $930,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $3.54. A year ago, they were trading at $21.80.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APDN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.