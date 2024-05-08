Apartment Investment Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.2 million…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $50.2 million in the period.

Apartment Investment Management expects a full-year loss of 50 cents to 40 cents per share.

Apartment Investment Management shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.24, an increase of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

