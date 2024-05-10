ANI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.2 million.…

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.2 million.

The Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $137.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125 million.

ANI expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.26 to $4.67 per share, with revenue in the range of $520 million to $542 million.

ANI shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 48% in the last 12 months.

