Angi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its first quarter.
The Denver-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $305.4 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.60. A year ago, they were trading at $2.56.
