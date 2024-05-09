Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The company’s shares closed at $3.71. A year ago, they were trading at $8.41.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVXL

