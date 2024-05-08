Amplify Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $9.4 million, after…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $9.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $76.3 million in the period.

Amplify Energy shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.16, a climb of 3% in the last 12 months.

