AMN Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $17.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $820.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $815 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $60.85, a drop of 35% in the last 12 months.

