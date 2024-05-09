American Vanguard: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.6 million.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The agricultural products company posted revenue of $135.1 million in the period.

American Vanguard shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.64, a drop of 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVD

