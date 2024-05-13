American Healthcare REIT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — American Healthcare REIT Inc. (AHR) on Monday reported a key measure of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — American Healthcare REIT Inc. (AHR) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The Irvine, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $31.1 million, or 30 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 31 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $3.9 million, or 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $499.5 million in the period.

American Healthcare REIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.18 to $1.24 per share.

