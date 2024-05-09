American Coastal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings…

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $23.6 million.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $73.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $73.3 million.

American Coastal shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.91, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

