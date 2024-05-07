Ameresco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $298.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $257.2 million.

Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

Ameresco shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.24, a decline of 47% in the last 12 months.

