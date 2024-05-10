AMC Networks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $45.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $45.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC posted revenue of $596.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $603.8 million.

AMC Networks shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

