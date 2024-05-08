Ambev: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Ambev SA (ABEV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $747 million. The…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Ambev SA (ABEV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $747 million.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The beverage company posted revenue of $4.09 billion in the period.

