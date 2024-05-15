Altisource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC) on Wednesday reported a loss…

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

The Christiansted, Virgin Islands-based company said it had a loss of $49.98 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $234,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.13. A year ago, they were trading at $46.17.

