Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Alta Equipment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Alta Equipment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $11.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

The company posted revenue of $441.6 million in the period.

Alta Equipment shares have declined slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.59, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALTG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up