Alpha Teknova: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) on Monday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hollister, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The maker of reagents used by the biopharmaceutical industry posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period.

Alpha Teknova expects full-year revenue in the range of $35 million to $38 million.

