Allot Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $21.9 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.34. A year ago, they were trading at $2.50.

