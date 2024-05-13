Allogene Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Monday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Monday reported a loss of $65 million in its first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The immuno-oncology company posted revenue of $22,000 in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.89. A year ago, they were trading at $6.18.

