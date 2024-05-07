Allegiant Travel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $919,000,…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $919,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $656.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $648.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Allegiant Travel expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to $1.

Allegiant Travel shares have fallen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 45% in the last 12 months.

