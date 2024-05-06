Alico: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported a loss of $15.8 million…

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $18.1 million in the period.

Alico shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.73, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALCO

