Alibaba: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $453 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $30.73 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.59 billion.

Alibaba shares have increased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 4% in the last 12 months.

