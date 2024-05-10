Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss…

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $89.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The utility operator posted revenue of $737.1 million in the period.

Algonquin Power & Utilities shares have increased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 24% in the last 12 months.

