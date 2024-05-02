Alamo Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $32.1 million.…

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $32.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seguin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.67.

The maker of road maintenance, industrial and farm equipment posted revenue of $425.6 million in the period.

Alamo Group shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $195.24, an increase of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.